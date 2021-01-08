H. Benjamin Samuels Sells 33,333 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $690,993.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H. Benjamin Samuels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 272,391 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WKHS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

