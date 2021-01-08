Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.40.

NYSE HAE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.70. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $127.86.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

