Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

HNRG has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of HNRG opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hallador Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,063 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Hallador Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

