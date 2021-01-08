Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS HLMAF traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. Halma has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

