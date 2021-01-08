Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:HJLI opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

