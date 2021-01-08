Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €160.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €151.66 ($178.42).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €134.90 ($158.71) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück SE has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €136.28 and its 200 day moving average is €140.47.

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

