Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hannover Rück from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale lowered Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.00. 1,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.56. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $104.16.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

