HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.47

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 2169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $204,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 326.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 103,621 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

