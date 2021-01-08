Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,260 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Harley-Davidson worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,188 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 82.9% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,056,000 after buying an additional 2,900,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,027,000 after buying an additional 476,504 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,628,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,479,000 after buying an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,865,000 after buying an additional 628,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

