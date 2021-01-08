Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,792. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Harsco by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Harsco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

