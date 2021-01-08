Hashgard Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Hashgard token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $8.86 million and $194,498.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00037860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.59 or 0.00266511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00028252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,046.03 or 0.02591039 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard.

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

