Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Hays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAYPY remained flat at $$18.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. Hays has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

