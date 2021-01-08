HC Wainwright Raises DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $55.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.70, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

