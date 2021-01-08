HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $190.00. The stock traded as high as $172.67 and last traded at $172.19, with a volume of 8899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.01.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $850,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

