HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HDFC Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HDB. BidaskClub raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

HDB opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $72.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,406,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,821 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,086,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 929,580 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

