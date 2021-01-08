HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.77

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.77 and last traded at $72.28, with a volume of 1081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HDB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.04.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,017,000 after buying an additional 104,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 265,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 45,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

