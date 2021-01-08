Head-To-Head Analysis: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) vs. Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Ferrellgas Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $450,000.00 17.15 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.02 -$82.50 million N/A N/A

Integrated Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferrellgas Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Integrated Ventures and Ferrellgas Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Ferrellgas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -307.24% N/A -234.92% Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81%

Summary

Ferrellgas Partners beats Integrated Ventures on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2020, it operated 79 service centers and 906 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.