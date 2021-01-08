Head-To-Head Analysis: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) versus Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Pinterest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 157.32 $25.31 million $0.09 3,805.56 Pinterest $1.14 billion 38.61 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -22.03

Zoom Video Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 17.10% 27.93% 14.44% Pinterest -32.88% -20.50% -17.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zoom Video Communications and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 11 13 0 2.42 Pinterest 0 8 20 0 2.71

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus price target of $435.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.01%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $58.07, suggesting a potential downside of 18.64%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Pinterest.

Risk and Volatility

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Pinterest on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers. It also offers Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; and Zoom Video Webinars enables users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, and marketing presentations. In addition, the company provides Zoom for Developers that allows developers to integrate its video, phone, chat, and content sharing into other applications, as well as manages Zoom accounts; and Zoom App Marketplace enhance developers to publish their apps. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has partnership with ServiceNow. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

