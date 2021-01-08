Head-To-Head Contrast: Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX)

Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Mymetics has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of Mymetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mymetics and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mymetics -909.49% N/A -52.68% Novozymes A/S 20.73% 27.20% 14.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mymetics and Novozymes A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mymetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Novozymes A/S 5 2 0 0 1.29

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mymetics and Novozymes A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mymetics $730,000.00 N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A Novozymes A/S $2.16 billion 7.81 $472.79 million $1.65 34.36

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Mymetics.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Mymetics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on research and developing vaccines for infectious diseases in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, and chikungunya. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines. The company was formerly known as ICHOR Corporation and changed its name to Mymetics Corporation in July 2001. Mymetics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Epalinges, Switzerland.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising denim finishing and abrasion, biopreparation, biopolishing bleach clean-up, and desizing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rTrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products; and development agreement with CARBIOS to produce enzyme for recycling of pet-plastics and fibers. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

