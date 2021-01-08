Head-To-Head Review: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) & Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and First Hawaiian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $35.74 million 4.25 $9.74 million N/A N/A First Hawaiian $871.22 million 3.84 $284.39 million $2.19 11.69

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Risk and Volatility

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Hawaiian pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Auburn National Bancorporation and First Hawaiian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A First Hawaiian 3 2 2 0 1.86

First Hawaiian has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.76%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 23.80% 7.82% 0.91% First Hawaiian 24.17% 7.27% 0.91%

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office; eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of October 23, 2020, it operated 58 branches in Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

