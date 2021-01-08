Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 167,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Heartland Express worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,959,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,052,000 after acquiring an additional 375,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 94,585 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after buying an additional 76,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 60.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 215,172 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.57. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

In other Heartland Express news, Director James G. Pratt bought 10,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

