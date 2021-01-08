Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTLF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

