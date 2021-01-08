Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.84 and last traded at $44.32. Approximately 348,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 237,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

HTLF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

