HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.16

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $138.16 and last traded at $138.16, with a volume of 171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.04.

HEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel acquired 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.44 per share, with a total value of $108,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,795.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $1,507,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 251.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in HEICO by 61.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in HEICO by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 22,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 25.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

