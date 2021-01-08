HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.19 ($75.52).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

HEI opened at €68.22 ($80.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. HeidelbergCement AG has a one year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a one year high of €66.68 ($78.45). The business’s fifty day moving average is €60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.20.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.