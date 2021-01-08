HEIDI Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,445.21 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $1,445.21 and $22.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEIDI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 78.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch.

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

