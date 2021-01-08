Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) (LON:HTWS) Shares Gap Up to $150.40

Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) (LON:HTWS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $150.40, but opened at $156.80. Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) shares last traded at $154.20, with a volume of 184,224 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,071.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.57.

Helios Towers plc Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

