HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.71 ($72.61).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €66.05 ($77.71) on Wednesday. HelloFresh SE has a 1 year low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 1 year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €55.31 and a 200 day moving average of €48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

