HempCoin (THC) Price Down 23% Over Last 7 Days

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $1,113.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,230.44 or 1.00191568 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001957 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,078,868 coins and its circulating supply is 259,943,718 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

