Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.13 ($107.22).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €90.42 ($106.38) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.72. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

