Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 1,566,965 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,332,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

HEPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $20.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 25,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

