Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Hits New 12-Month High at $154.84

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $154.84 and last traded at $152.38, with a volume of 184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

Get Heska alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $1,480,067.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,172 shares of company stock worth $3,979,805. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Heska by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Heska by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 187,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 784,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Heska by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.