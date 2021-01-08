HGK Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,993. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.16. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.