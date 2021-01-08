HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

WELL stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.67. 10,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

