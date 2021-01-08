HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,357. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.