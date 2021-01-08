HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,426,000 after buying an additional 181,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after buying an additional 677,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $165.38. The stock had a trading volume of 65,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,824. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average of $156.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

