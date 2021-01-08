HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,738 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $77,592,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,740 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,648.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.