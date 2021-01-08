HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for approximately 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 366.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after buying an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $58,301,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of State Street by 345.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,750,000 after buying an additional 493,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of State Street by 64.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,968,000 after buying an additional 482,997 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

STT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.26. 8,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.