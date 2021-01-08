HGK Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.27 Million in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. Hubbell comprises about 1.5% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hubbell at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 25,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $3,589,149.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,564,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

NYSE HUBB traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.59. 1,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,390. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

