HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,708 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 42,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.61.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

