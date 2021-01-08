HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,266 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises 1.5% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,226,000 after acquiring an additional 216,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Snap-on by 996.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 136,693 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,111,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 478,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,436,000 after buying an additional 121,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $174.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,326. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $359,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,842,186 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

