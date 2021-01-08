Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

HIBB traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 393,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,011,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,034,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 152,352 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

