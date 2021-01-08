High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Shares of PCF opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 6,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $57,303.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,720.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Dakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,879 shares of company stock valued at $439,232 in the last ninety days. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

