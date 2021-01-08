Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) shares rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 2,046,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 773,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of C$15.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million for the quarter.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) Company Profile (CVE:HRH)

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

