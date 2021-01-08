Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.73 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.20-0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIMX. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.67.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

