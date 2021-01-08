Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HMLP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $504.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.