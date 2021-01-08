Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

HBCP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $265.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 530.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

