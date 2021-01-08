Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Home Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $24.71 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

