HomeStreet, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $813.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 190,476 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,298,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 71,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 405.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,732,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at $418,758.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

