HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HMST. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of HMST opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $38.41.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Insiders have bought 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791 in the last ninety days. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 71.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 305.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

